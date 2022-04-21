Serkan Kutan Sells 19,575 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CTO Serkan Kutan sold 19,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $70,078.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 703,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Serkan Kutan sold 17,893 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $70,498.42.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,648. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $971.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in American Well by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,240 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth $20,814,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth $13,176,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Well by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after buying an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,942,000 after buying an additional 1,397,927 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

