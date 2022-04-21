Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.80. 51,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,327. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.23. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

