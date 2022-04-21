Shawn Henry Sells 20,839 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at $43,562,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $2,141,231.28.

On Thursday, March 17th, Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00.

Shares of CRWD traded down $12.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,176,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,371. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.14 and a beta of 1.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,862,000 after buying an additional 130,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after buying an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.68.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

