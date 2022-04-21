Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

SHLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jonestrading lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.52. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 103.11% and a net margin of 100.00%. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $5,659,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $5,354,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $2,455,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,600,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.