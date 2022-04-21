Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,134.02.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP opened at $525.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $510.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $657.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,092.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Shares of Shopify are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Shopify by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $84,008,000. Finally, Rinet Co LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 49.1% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.