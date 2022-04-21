Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.38) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.51) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.21) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.67) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 239.50 ($3.12).

BARC stock opened at GBX 148.90 ($1.94) on Thursday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.82) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.86). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 165.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 184.90. The company has a market capitalization of £24.96 billion and a PE ratio of 4.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

