Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Man Group (LON:EMG)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 301 ($3.92) target price on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($3.12) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 261.50 ($3.40).

LON EMG opened at GBX 239.88 ($3.12) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 214.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 216.80. The stock has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.36. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 157.50 ($2.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245.90 ($3.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

In related news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($35,714.29).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

