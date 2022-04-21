Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Rank Group (LON:RNK)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

LON RNK opened at GBX 117.65 ($1.53) on Thursday. The Rank Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 114 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213.50 ($2.78). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £551.11 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00.

Get The Rank Group alerts:

The Rank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.