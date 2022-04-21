Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.08) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 188 ($2.45).
Shares of XPS opened at GBX 140.09 ($1.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £287.40 million and a PE ratio of 35.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.01. XPS Pensions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 117.88 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.40 ($2.00).
XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to pension scheme trustees and sponsoring employers for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, member option exercises advice, and scheme benefit design advice.
Read More
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.