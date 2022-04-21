Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Siemens Energy from €25.00 ($26.88) to €24.00 ($25.81) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC cut Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($32.26) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Siemens Energy stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $35.62.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

