Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $4.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

