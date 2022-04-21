Silicom (SILC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.21%.

Silicom stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.77. Silicom has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.08.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silicom in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Silicom in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

