Simmons First National (SFNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. Simmons First National has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 25.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

