Sirius XM (SIRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Sirius XM to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sirius XM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,480,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 338,192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 405,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 146,220 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 126,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 58,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

