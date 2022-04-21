Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Buys C$376,391.00 in Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Director Walter Coles Jr. purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$376,391.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 848,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,018,846.53.

Walter Coles Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Walter Coles Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.21, for a total transaction of C$162,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Walter Coles Jr. sold 64,800 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.06, for a total transaction of C$846,288.00.

CVE SKE traded down C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.62. 258,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKE. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

