SkyWest (SKYW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $777.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.85%. On average, analysts expect SkyWest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,900,000 after buying an additional 196,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SkyWest by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 40,258 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SkyWest by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $5,094,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

About SkyWest (Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.