SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.53 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $85.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 56.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.07.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,126,000 after purchasing an additional 635,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 340,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

