Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

Shares of SNBR opened at $51.47 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $125.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

