Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.77. Sleep Number also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$6.000 EPS.

NASDAQ SNBR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,003. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $125.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.23.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.40.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sleep Number by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.