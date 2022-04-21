Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sleep Number updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$6.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

SNBR traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 722,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $125.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.23.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sleep Number by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sleep Number by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sleep Number (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.