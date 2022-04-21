SM Energy (SM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect SM Energy to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SM Energy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of SM stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 806.16 and a beta of 5.48.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 40.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,870,980.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,905. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 636,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,769,000 after purchasing an additional 50,597 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 371,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 24,394 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 527,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.