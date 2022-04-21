SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.06 Million

Equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) will report $37.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.46 million to $37.70 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $31.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $155.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.27 million to $159.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $173.41 million, with estimates ranging from $164.61 million to $184.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMBK. StockNews.com began coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMBK stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $431.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

