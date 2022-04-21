SME Credit Realisation Fund Announces Dividend of GBX 1.31 (LON:SCRF)

SME Credit Realisation Fund (LON:SCRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of SCRF opened at GBX 94 ($1.22) on Thursday. SME Credit Realisation Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 65.50 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 95.50 ($1.24). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.10.
About SME Credit Realisation Fund (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SME Credit Realisation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SME Credit Realisation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.