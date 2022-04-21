Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

SMFKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($64.52) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

SMFKY stock opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $60.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.767 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

