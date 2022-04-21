Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34, RTT News reports. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SNA opened at $226.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,999,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Snap-on by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 39,848 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

