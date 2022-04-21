Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34, RTT News reports. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $226.32 on Thursday. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.
SNA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.
About Snap-on (Get Rating)
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap-on (SNA)
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.