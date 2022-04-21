Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34, RTT News reports. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $226.32 on Thursday. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,132,000 after purchasing an additional 66,957 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 39,848 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

