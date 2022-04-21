Societe Generale Cuts The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Price Target to CHF 290

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from CHF 330 to CHF 290 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC raised The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.00.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.77. 38,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,610. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

