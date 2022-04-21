Socket Mobile (SCKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 14.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ SCKT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 37,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,291. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.81. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCKT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 521.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Socket Mobile by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the period. 6.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

