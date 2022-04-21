Socket Mobile (SCKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th.
Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 14.80%.
Shares of NASDAQ SCKT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 37,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,291. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.81. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $14.70.
Socket Mobile Company Profile (Get Rating)
Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Socket Mobile (SCKT)
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.