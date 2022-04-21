Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SLGL. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. Sol-Gel Technologies had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 10.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

