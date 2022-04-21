SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $385.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $385.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $281.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.82. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $177,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $112,243,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after buying an additional 297,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

