Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SOI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $536.33 million, a PE ratio of -293.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 135,976 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 36.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,050.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.