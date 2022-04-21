Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $536.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -1,050.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 255.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 135,976 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 199,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

