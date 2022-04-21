Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

DTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTC opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Solo Brands has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solo Brands will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

