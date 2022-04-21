Sonic Automotive (SAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SAH opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.38%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought 127,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $209,450,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 42,297 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

