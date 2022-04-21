Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.250-$5.450 EPS.

SON opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.14.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,316,000 after buying an additional 284,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 208,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

