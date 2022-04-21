Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,353. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -77.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $69.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

