Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.14. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.250-$5.450 EPS.

Shares of SON stock opened at $65.91 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

SON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.14.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,316,000 after purchasing an additional 284,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 101,470 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 350.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 26,746 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

