Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.250-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.200-$1.300 EPS.

Shares of SON opened at $65.91 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -211.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.14.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

