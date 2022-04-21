Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.02. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.250-$5.450 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.14.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $65.91 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.28.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,316,000 after buying an additional 284,333 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.