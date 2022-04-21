Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $80.17 on Thursday. Sonova has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $87.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.12.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

