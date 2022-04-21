Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Mizuho

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SO. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

SO stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. Southern has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

