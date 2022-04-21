Southern (SO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Southern to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Southern to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SO opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.69. Southern has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

