SouthState (SSB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect SouthState to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SouthState to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SouthState stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.30. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average of $82.52. SouthState has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

In other SouthState news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in SouthState by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 66.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

