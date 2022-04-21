Southwest Airlines (LUV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of LUV opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,247 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.