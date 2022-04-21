Southwest Airlines (LUV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LUV opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Argus reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,247 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

