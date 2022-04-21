Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE:SWN opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 33.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 85,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after buying an additional 247,780 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 80.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,444,000 after buying an additional 2,448,048 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.