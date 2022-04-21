Southwestern Energy to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.