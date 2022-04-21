Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOVO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

