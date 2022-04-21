SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
SPTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. CL King started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.
Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $35.92 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SpartanNash by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 346,230 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,798,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SpartanNash by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,663,000 after purchasing an additional 172,895 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SpartanNash by 34.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.
SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)
SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.
