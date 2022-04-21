Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,835 at Berenberg Bank

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,380 ($56.99) to GBX 3,835 ($49.90) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($51.78) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,593 ($46.75).

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 2,695 ($35.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,371 ($30.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,167 ($54.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,737.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,313.42.

In other Spectris news, insider Derek Harding bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($33.11) per share, with a total value of £101,800 ($132,448.61). Also, insider Kjersti Wiklund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($32.46) per share, for a total transaction of £37,425 ($48,692.43). Insiders have bought 5,504 shares of company stock worth $13,936,092 in the last 90 days.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

