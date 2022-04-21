Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.01.

OTCMKTS SPIR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 576,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,476. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Spire Global during the third quarter worth $7,518,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spire Global in the third quarter valued at $19,722,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global in the third quarter valued at $6,265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spire Global in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Spire Global in the third quarter valued at $8,771,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

